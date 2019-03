- Police in Gainesville said they arrested a man for engaging in sex with a young boy.

Josue Jeruel Nieves, 19, was arrested for aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

According to police reports, the young boy was attending a church youth group function at an apartment located along Creek Mill Lane on May 28, 2018, when he was asked by Nieves to help take the trash to the front of the complex. Once there, the report states Nieves forced the young boy to engage in oral sex.

The report continues that Nieves then grow suspicious they would be caught, so he drove the boy to the Park and Ride at Thurmon Tanner on the campus of the University of North Georgia, where police said Nieves sodomize the boy.

The police report states Nieves continued contact with the boy, sending inappropriate texts and photos.

It was not immediately clear if Nieves had a lawyer.