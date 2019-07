The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories for Tropical Storm Barry over the northern Gulf of Mexico.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the winds increased to 65 mph and it was located 85 miles southwest of the Morgan City, Louisiana. The pressure was falling, indicating intensification. The very slow movement, west-northwest at only 4 mph, creates the biggest issue.

Slow movement guarantees extremely high rainfall totals along it's path into Louisiana, regardless of whether or not it's peak intensity is a strong tropical storm or a minimal hurricane at landfall along the Louisiana coast.