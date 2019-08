- Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

According to police, Nae Sun Hwang was last seen at 760 Sidney Marcus Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Hwang is 4'5", weighs 110 pounds, and has short black hair.

Anyone with information on Hwang's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department.