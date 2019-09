- Two Chamblee police officers are okay after someone shot at them during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Officers tried to stop a stolen car near Buford Highway and Dresden Drive around midnight.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped off. The chase ended when the driver crashed on Johnson Ferry Road.

All three people inside the car got out and ran away. Police said when officers ran after them, one person started shooting.

Officers caught up with the driver and arrested him.

The two other people got away, according to police.