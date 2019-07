- Lilburn police are searching for the man seen in photos released by the department Friday.

Officers accused him of stealing $45,000 from a safe and $7,500 in jewelry from a house on Martin Grove Drive on July 17 around 5 p.m.

Police said the burglar broke through the back door to get inside.

Home surveillance cameras show the man wearing a black or dark purple colored hoodie with white strings, black or dark purple colored shoes that had 3 white stripes on them, and a black wrist brace on his right hand. Police described the man as being in his early 20s, around 5-feet-7-inches tall, with shoulder-length black and gold dreads.

He left the house in a newer model gray Nissan Sentra or Altima with a front license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lilburn Police Department.