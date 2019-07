- Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed in College Park on Thursday night.

Clayton County police responded to Crystal Lake Road and Warrington Place just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Officers saw the male teen lying face down in the grass. He had been shot to death.

Police said several shell casings were found at the scene, but it's not clear yet how many times the male was shot.

The victim hasn't been identified.