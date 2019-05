- Police are investigating a potential threat sent to the Henry County Schools System.

According to a spokesperson for Henry County Schools, two employees received an anonymous email overnight that made a "non-specific threat" toward the school system.

After alerting law enforcement, authorities began an investigation into who sent the message.

Law enforcement officials have not indicated they believe the threat is credible, but they are continuing to investigate.

"Safety and security of our schools remain top priorities for our district," the Henry County School System said in an email. "Our school day is progressing as normal with the additional support of law enforcement around the district."

Officials said the threats were "strikingly similar" to a threat toward Atlanta Public Schools earlier this month.