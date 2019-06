- Atlanta police are searching for a gunman involved in a shooting in the southwest part of the city.

Sunday evening, officers were called to the 200 block of Wynnwood Drive to investigate a shooting.

When they got to the scene, police say they couldn't find the victim. They later learned a man had been dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.

The unidentified victim is recovering. Police are working to identify a suspect.