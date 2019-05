- Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide in a neighborhood after finding a man shot to death Friday morning.

A Gwinnett County Police spokesperson told FOX 5 that police received a call of shots fired about 4:45 a.m. and went to the scene on the 1400 block of Silver Lake Drive in unincorporated Norcross.

When officers arrived, they found the body of the man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Responding officers put up crime scene tape across the street and around the home.

Police said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was renting a room in the home.

Authorities said no one else was injured.