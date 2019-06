An urgent search for a boy in danger with dozens of first responders ended in the arrest of his mother, and charges of child cruelty and making false statements to police.

Jessica Prowse, 30, faces felony charges of child cruelty in the first degree, false statements and two other charges of reckless conduct. She was booked into the Cobb County Jail and posted a $22,000 bail.

Police said Saturday morning around 12:40 a.m., Prowse called 911 from her home on Oakdale Court and reported that her 11-year-old son was missing and had type 1 diabetes; as the hours went by and the boy did not have his medicine, more than two dozen first responders, Cobb officers, Marietta Police, and even the FBI came to aid the search.