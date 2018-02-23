Police investigating deadly shooting at DeKalb County hotel

- Police in DeKalb County said they are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stone Mountain area hotel.

It happened in the 4800 block of Memorial Drive around 5 p.m. DeKalb County Police said they arrived to the Haven Hotel and found one person shot. The name, age, and gender of the victim has not yet been released and details leading to the shooting have not yet been determined.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the hotel and found crime tape around the parking lot. Investigators were seen questioning a few people inside the complex.

Police said no one has been taken into custody. No suspect information has been released.