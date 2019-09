- Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old at a Clarkston apartment complex Monday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Springdale Glenn Apartments on the 3800 block of Brockett Trail.

Police said Marcus Sims, Jr., was found dead after being shot multiple times Monday morning at the apartments.

Police said 17-year-old Ozell Craft has been arrested at Tucker High School, where he is a student, in connection to the shooting. Police said after Craft shot Sims he went to school.

Investigators are still working on trying to find the weapon and to piece together what lead to the shooting. As of Monday afternoon, police believe Craft first shot Sims and then pointed the gun at a girl. According to warrants, four males jumped out of a car that craft was in as the victim lay on the ground and police say Craft "shot at the victim while on the ground, again shooting several more rounds."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.