<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story429746996" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429746996" data-article-version="1.0">Police investigating deadly Atlanta pedestrian crash</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429746996" data-article-version="1.0">Police investigating deadly Atlanta pedestrian crash</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429746996" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police investigating deadly Atlanta pedestrian crash&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigating-deadly-atlanta-pedestrian-crash" data-title="Police investigating deadly Atlanta pedestrian crash" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigating-deadly-atlanta-pedestrian-crash" addthis:title="Police investigating deadly Atlanta pedestrian crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429746996.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_429746996_429747832_117558"></div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429746996_429747832_117558";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429747832","video":"607521","title":"Deadly%20pedestrian%20crash%20in%20Southwest%20Atlanta","caption":"Police%20are%20investigating%20the%20cause%20of%20the%20crash%20that%20left%20a%20pedestrian%20dead.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FDeadly_pedestrian_crash_in_Southwest_Atl_0_7669870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FDeadly_pedestrian_crash_in_Southwest_Atlanta_607521_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663676713%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9SK19VumHeXRGoNbw043u_XuTpU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-investigating-deadly-atlanta-pedestrian-crash"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 08:25AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429746996_429747832_117558",video:"607521",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Deadly_pedestrian_crash_in_Southwest_Atl_0_7669870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520are%2520investigating%2520the%2520cause%2520of%2520the%2520crash%2520that%2520left%2520a%2520pedestrian%2520dead.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Deadly_pedestrian_crash_in_Southwest_Atlanta_607521_1800.mp4?Expires=1663676713&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9SK19VumHeXRGoNbw043u_XuTpU",eventLabel:"Deadly%20pedestrian%20crash%20in%20Southwest%20Atlanta-429747832",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-investigating-deadly-atlanta-pedestrian-crash"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigating-deadly-atlanta-pedestrian-crash">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 08:25AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429746996"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 08:25AM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429746996-397500980" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police say a man is dead after a car hit him on an Atlanta road Friday night.</p><p>Officers were called to the 3700 block of Campbellton Road SW at around 10 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.</p><p>When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man dead lying on the ground.</p><p>Police told FOX 5 that the driver remained on the scene.</p><p>Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the accident.</p>
</section>
</article> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/manhunt-underway-for-armed-suspect-in-clayton-county" title="Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Clayton County" data-articleId="430001585" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Clayton County</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A manhunt is underway for a man deputies say pointed a gun at a deputy after a vehicle chase in Clayton County.</p><p>According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, the manhunt is happening around the Godby Road and Jones Circle area. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20SUSPECT%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.01.18.27_1569276381531.png_7672313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20SUSPECT%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.01.18.27_1569276381531.png_7672313_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20SUSPECT%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.01.18.27_1569276381531.png_7672313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20SUSPECT%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.01.18.27_1569276381531.png_7672313_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20SUSPECT%20SEARCH%205P%20_00.01.18.27_1569276381531.png_7672313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Clayton County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A manhunt is underway for a man deputies say pointed a gun at a deputy after a vehicle chase in Clayton County.</p><p>According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, the manhunt is happening around the Godby Road and Jones Circle area. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.</p><p>Officials described the suspect as a black man with light skin, tattoos all over his body and face, and short hair.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jury-selection-begins-in-murder-trial-of-former-dekalb-police-officer" title="Jury selection begins in murder trial of former DeKalb County police officer" data-articleId="429930163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jury_selection_begins_in_Anthony_Hill_mu_0_7671577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jury_selection_begins_in_Anthony_Hill_mu_0_7671577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jury_selection_begins_in_Anthony_Hill_mu_0_7671577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jury_selection_begins_in_Anthony_Hill_mu_0_7671577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Jury_selection_begins_in_Anthony_Hill_mu_0_7671577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The former DeKalb County police officer is accused of killing Air Force and Afghanistan War veteran Anthony Hill." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jury selection begins in murder trial of former DeKalb County police officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 12:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has taken four and a half years but Monday jury selection begins in the murder trial of Robert Olsen.</p><p>The former DeKalb County police officer is accused of killing Air Force and Afghanistan War veteran Anthony Hill. Hill died after being shot at an apartment complex near Chamblee back in March 2015.</p><p>Olsen responded to a call about an erratic person and found Hill, who was naked, in the complex parking lot. He says Hill ran toward him and fearing for his life opened fire in self-defense.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/police-swat-respond-to-home-invasion-robbery-in-decatur" title="Family members identify victim in deadly home invasion" data-articleId="429920485" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Family members identify victim in deadly home invasion</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in Decatur that left one man dead.</p><p>Police confirmed a SWAT team went to the scene on Waldrop Road off of Flat Shoals Parkway Sunday night. A man was found shot to death.</p><p>Family members have identified the victim as 36-year-old Brandon McCreary. We're told he was visiting the home when the invasion took place.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)" title="getty_gretathunbergunspeech_092319_1569265800485-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘How dare you': Greta Thunberg lambastes UN world leaders, demands bold action on climate change</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/recall-of-blood-pressure-medications-expanded-for-5th-time-due-to-possible-cancer-risk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/product%20photos%20-%20losartan_1569261003910.jpg_7671788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A provided image shows high blood pressure medication under the expanded recall, announced by the FDA. (Photo credit: Provided/FDA)" title="product photos - losartan_1569261003910.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Recall of blood pressure medications expanded for 5th time due to possible cancer risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/an-inspirational-message-from-michael-coles-co-founder-of-great-american-company"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Cofounder_of_Great_American_Cookie_Compa_0_7671656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cofounder_of_Great_American_Cookie_Compa_0_20190923150613"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>An inspirational message from Michael Coles Co-founder of Great American Cookie Company</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-war-ii-veteran-asks-for-100-cards-to-celebrate-his-100th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/James%20South%2016x9_1569250825496.jpg_7671734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="James South, a World War II veteran and resident of Watauga, Texas, will turn 100 on Oct. 7, 2019. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/how-dare-you-greta-thunberg-lambastes-un-world-leaders-demands-bold-action-on-climate-change">
<h3>'How dare you': Greta Thunberg lambastes UN world leaders, demands bold action on climate change</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/recall-of-blood-pressure-medications-expanded-for-5th-time-due-to-possible-cancer-risk">
<h3>Recall of blood pressure medications expanded for 5th time due to possible cancer risk</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/an-inspirational-message-from-michael-coles-co-founder-of-great-american-company">
<h3>An inspirational message from Michael Coles Co-founder of Great American Cookie Company</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-war-ii-veteran-asks-for-100-cards-to-celebrate-his-100th-birthday">
<h3>World War II veteran asks for 100 cards to celebrate his 100th birthday</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-gives-birth-outside-decatur-hospital">
<h3>Mother gives birth outside Decatur hospital</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/for-men-with-lupus-getting-a-diagnosis-can-take-time">
<h3>For men with Lupus, getting a diagnosis can take time</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-roofing-scammer-conned-victims-out-of-thousands">
<h3>Police: Roofing scammer conned victims out of thousands</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/how-dare-you-greta-thunberg-lambastes-un-world-leaders-demands-bold-action-on-climate-change">
<h3>'How dare you': Greta Thunberg lambastes UN world leaders, demands bold action on climate change</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/manhunt-underway-for-armed-suspect-in-clayton-county">
<h3>Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Clayton County</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> men with Lupus, getting a diagnosis can take time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-roofing-scammer-conned-victims-out-of-thousands"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Gwinnett_EricLopez_092319_1569267537219.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police: Roofing scammer conned victims out of thousands</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/how-dare-you-greta-thunberg-lambastes-un-world-leaders-demands-bold-action-on-climate-change"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Greta Thunberg, 16, is shown issuing a stern warning to world leaders at the United Nations' first Youth Climate Summit at its New York headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)" title="getty_gretathunbergunspeech_092319_1569265800485-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘How dare you': Greta Thunberg lambastes UN world leaders, demands bold action on climate change</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/manhunt-underway-for-armed-suspect-in-clayton-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="V CLAYTON COUNTY SUSPECT SEARCH 5P _00.01.18.27_1569276381531.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Clayton County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 