- Police say a man is dead after a car hit him on an Atlanta road Friday night.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Campbellton Road SW at around 10 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man dead lying on the ground.

Police told FOX 5 that the driver remained on the scene.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the accident.