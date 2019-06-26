< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414945321" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414945321" data-article-version="1.0">1 dead, 1 injured in Ellenwood shooting</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414945321-414943596" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 5 News
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police in DeKalb County said a single bullet left a woman dead and a man injured at an Ellenwood home Wednesday evening.</p><p>It happened at a home in 3300 block of Lineview Drive around 6:30 p.m. DeKalb County Police said a man and woman were shot by the same bullet after the gun accidentally discharged during an argument. Investigators said the two were physically struggling over the gun at the time.</p><p>The woman was shot and the man was shot in the finger. One was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and the other was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. The woman is listed in critical condition but was later pronounced dead</p><p>Police said the man and woman appear to be an estranged married couple. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/forsyth-county-deputy-describes-finding-baby-in-the-woods" title="Forsyth County deputy describes finding baby in the woods" data-articleId="414932042" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forsyth County deputy describes finding baby in the woods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jaclyn Schultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first Forsyth County deputy who found a day-old baby in a plastic grocery bag speaks publicly for the first time about that night in hopes of finally finding her mother.</p><p>The dramatic body camera video of that moment was released Tuesday by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and has since been seen by millions.</p><p>WATCH: FOX 5 News at 10 & FOX 5 News Edge at 11 to hear his story in his own words</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-investigate-deadly-shooting-a-tucker-waffle-house" title="Police investigate deadly shooting a Tucker Waffle House" data-articleId="414945379" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigate deadly shooting a Tucker Waffle House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Waffle House Wednesday evening.</p><p>It happened at the Waffle House located at 2963 Lawrenceville Highway near Montreal Road around 8:30 p.m. DeKalb County police said the person was sitting a vehicle in the parking lot when the shooting happened.</p><p>Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but did not immediately have a description of that vehicle or the suspect.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cobb-county-police-increasing-patrols-following-rash-of-car-break-ins" title="Cobb County police increasing patrols following rash of car break-ins" data-articleId="414935597" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20COBB%20CAR%20BREAKIN%20TOWN%20HALL%2010P%20_00.00.37.14_1561604582390.png_7449090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20COBB%20CAR%20BREAKIN%20TOWN%20HALL%2010P%20_00.00.37.14_1561604582390.png_7449090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20COBB%20CAR%20BREAKIN%20TOWN%20HALL%2010P%20_00.00.37.14_1561604582390.png_7449090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20COBB%20CAR%20BREAKIN%20TOWN%20HALL%2010P%20_00.00.37.14_1561604582390.png_7449090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20COBB%20CAR%20BREAKIN%20TOWN%20HALL%2010P%20_00.00.37.14_1561604582390.png_7449090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cobb County police increasing patrols following rash of car break-ins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">Deidra Dukes</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cobb County police are increasing patrols and are calling on the community at a meeting after a spike in car break-ins Thieves Cobb County are after guns, money, and electronics, and they're not afraid to use force against anyone who gets in their way.</p><p>Jacob Anderson said he caught someone going through his car and went after him. Anderson chased the man through a nearby subdivision.</p><p>"I'm on the phone with dispatch, I stop to turn around and I hear ‘Pop! Pop! Pop!'" said Anderson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/west-end-library-reopens"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20WESTEND%20LIBRARY%20GRAND%20OPENING%206P_00.00.02.17_1561596512276.png_7448639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V WESTEND LIBRARY GRAND OPENING 6P_00.00.02.17_1561596512276.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>West End Library reopens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-offering-week-long-15-percent-discount-to-teachers-in-july"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Target-storefront_Richmond%20THUMB_1561577860291.jpg_7446737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A Target store is seen in Richmond, Texas. (Photo Credit: Target) " title="Target-storefront_Richmond THUMB_1561577860291.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Target offering week-long, 15 percent discount to teachers in July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/binge-watch-while-you-still-can-the-office-will-leave-netflix-by-january-2021"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/the%20office3_1561592316468.jpg_7447866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Steve Carell accepts the "Individual Achievement In Comedy" award for his work on "The Office" onstage during the 2006 Summer TCA Awards held at The Ritz-Carlton in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)" title="the office-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Binge watch while you still can: ‘The Office' will leave Netflix by January 2021</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-publix-opens-along-atlantas-beltline"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20BELTLINE%20PUBLIX%20OPENING%205P%20_00.00.05.01_1561591992967.png_7447952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V BELTLINE PUBLIX OPENING 5P _00.00.05.01_1561591992967.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Publix opens along Atlanta's BeltLine</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/community-on-edge-after-teen-reports-assault-in-her-own-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20LAMAR%20CO%20RAPE%2010P_00.00.56.06_1561603389463.png_7449055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20LAMAR%20CO%20RAPE%2010P_00.00.56.06_1561603389463.png_7449055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20LAMAR%20CO%20RAPE%2010P_00.00.56.06_1561603389463.png_7449055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20LAMAR%20CO%20RAPE%2010P_00.00.56.06_1561603389463.png_7449055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/P%20LAMAR%20CO%20RAPE%2010P_00.00.56.06_1561603389463.png_7449055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Community on edge after teen reports assault in her own home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-police-rescue-woman-in-crisis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20DEKALB%20CITIZEN%20IN%20CRISIS%2010P%20_00.00.00.05_1561602850527.png_7449014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20DEKALB%20CITIZEN%20IN%20CRISIS%2010P%20_00.00.00.05_1561602850527.png_7449014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20DEKALB%20CITIZEN%20IN%20CRISIS%2010P%20_00.00.00.05_1561602850527.png_7449014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20DEKALB%20CITIZEN%20IN%20CRISIS%2010P%20_00.00.00.05_1561602850527.png_7449014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20DEKALB%20CITIZEN%20IN%20CRISIS%2010P%20_00.00.00.05_1561602850527.png_7449014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County police rescue woman in crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-gets-125-years-in-prison-for-killing-man-on-video-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20SENTENCE%2010P%20_WAGA2100_146.mxf_00.00.20.23_1561601767478.png_7448260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20SENTENCE%2010P%20_WAGA2100_146.mxf_00.00.20.23_1561601767478.png_7448260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20SENTENCE%2010P%20_WAGA2100_146.mxf_00.00.20.23_1561601767478.png_7448260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20SENTENCE%2010P%20_WAGA2100_146.mxf_00.00.20.23_1561601767478.png_7448260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20CLAYTON%20COUNTY%20MURDER%20SENTENCE%2010P%20_WAGA2100_146.mxf_00.00.20.23_1561601767478.png_7448260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman gets 125 years in prison for killing man on video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigate-deadly-shooting-a-tucker-waffle-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20TUCKER%20WAFFLE%20HOUSE%20SHOOTING%2011P_00.00.39.00_1561603702500.png_7449079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigate deadly shooting a Tucker Waffle House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigate-double-shooting-in-ellenwood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/20190626_194824_1561598795675_7448366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 1 injured in Ellenwood shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 