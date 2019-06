- Police in DeKalb County said a single bullet left a woman dead and a man injured at an Ellenwood home Wednesday evening.

It happened at a home in 3300 block of Lineview Drive around 6:30 p.m. DeKalb County Police said a man and woman were shot by the same bullet after the gun accidentally discharged during an argument. Investigators said the two were physically struggling over the gun at the time.

The woman was shot and the man was shot in the finger. One was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and the other was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. The woman is listed in critical condition but was later pronounced dead

Police said the man and woman appear to be an estranged married couple. Their names have not been released.