- Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Waffle House Wednesday evening.

It happened at the Waffle House located at 2963 Lawrenceville Highway near Montreal Road around 8:30 p.m. DeKalb County police said the person was sitting a vehicle in the parking lot when the shooting happened.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but did not immediately have a description of that vehicle or the suspect.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said this was not a drive-by shooting.