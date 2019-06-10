< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story411940620" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411940620" data-article-version="1.0">Police investigate alleged fraud in hair weave sale</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411940620" data-article-version="1.0">Police investigate alleged fraud in hair weave sale</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411940620" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police investigate alleged fraud in hair weave sale&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigate-alleged-fraud-in-hair-weave-sale" data-title="Police investigate alleged fraud in hair weave sale" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigate-alleged-fraud-in-hair-weave-sale" addthis:title="Police investigate alleged fraud in hair weave sale"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411940620.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411940620");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411940620-411941859"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411940620-411941859" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/hairpic_1560217092293_7380566_ver1.0_1560217603583_7380832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:marissa.mitchell@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigate-alleged-fraud-in-hair-weave-sale">Marissa Mitchell</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigate-alleged-fraud-in-hair-weave-sale">FOX 5 News </a> </div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Atlanta Police are investigating an alleged case of fraud involving the sale of hair extensions.</p>
<p>Mychael Michelle of the Hair Rock Cafe on Marietta Street said a woman purchased hundreds of dollars' worth of hair from her website and later picked up the hair from her salon. But days later, the transaction was reversed after a bank deemed the purchase unauthorized, Michelle added.</p> <p>Michelle told investigators, since, the woman refused to pay for the hair and return her calls and texts. Now she is urging other salon owners to change or review their hair-selling practices. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Officials: Arabia Mountain High School dance team member dies</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jaclyn Schultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The family of a 17-year-old high school dance team member is reeling from shock and grief after she collapsed on the high school field and died suddenly in the ambulance. </p><p>Elyse Purefoy, who was set to start her senior year at Arabia Mountain High School, was at practice for the dance team early Monday morning when she had a medical emergency and passed away.</p><p>DeKalb County Fire officials said firefighters responded to the school campus near the track after a report data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%206P_00.00.00.00_1560220203175.jpg_7381505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%206P_00.00.00.00_1560220203175.jpg_7381505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%206P_00.00.00.00_1560220203175.jpg_7381505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%206P_00.00.00.00_1560220203175.jpg_7381505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%206P_00.00.00.00_1560220203175.jpg_7381505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: Arabia Mountain High School dance team member dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jaclyn Schultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The family of a 17-year-old high school dance team member is reeling from shock and grief after she collapsed on the high school field and died suddenly in the ambulance. </p><p>Elyse Purefoy, who was set to start her senior year at Arabia Mountain High School, was at practice for the dance team early Monday morning when she had a medical emergency and passed away.</p><p>DeKalb County Fire officials said firefighters responded to the school campus near the track after a report of a person down.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/caught-on-camera-crooks-rummaging-through-woman-s-car-on-3-separate-occasions" title="Caught on camera: Crooks rummaging through woman's car on 3 separate occasions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Multiple_break_ins_at_the_same_house_0_7380521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Multiple_break_ins_at_the_same_house_0_7380521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Multiple_break_ins_at_the_same_house_0_7380521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Multiple_break_ins_at_the_same_house_0_7380521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Multiple_break_ins_at_the_same_house_0_7380521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Multiple break ins at the same house" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Caught on camera: Crooks rummaging through woman's car on 3 separate occasions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Emilie Ikeda</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Talk about bad luck: A Henry County resident said crooks have rummaged through her car at least four times over the past nine months. </p><p>“I'm fed up and frustrated,” she told FOX 5 News.</p><p>The woman, who did not want to appear on camera for safety reasons, said she stopped locking her car doors to avoid broken windows, but an auto theft FOX 5 News covered over the weekend in McDonough has since changed her mind.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weekend-rain-floods-some-fayette-county-homes" title="Weekend rain floods some Fayette County homes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Weekend_rain_floods_home_0_7378598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Weekend_rain_floods_home_0_7378598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Weekend_rain_floods_home_0_7378598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Weekend_rain_floods_home_0_7378598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Weekend_rain_floods_home_0_7378598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 5 News at 5:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weekend rain floods some Fayette County homes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Doug Evans</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some Fayette County residents are cleaning up after flooding damaged homes and cars in one Peachtree City neighborhood. The FOX 5 Storm Team said that area got more than 7 inches of rain over the last several days.</p><p>Tim Schultz, a resident of Peachtree City’s Tinsley subdivision, said they were putting on old shoes and shorts and wading into the flood waters early Saturday morning.</p><p>“We were knocking on doors to make sure everyone was OK and didn’t need help,” Schultz said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-officer-gives-young-boy-walking-alone-ride-home-buys-groceries-for-his-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/THUMB%20GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg_7378781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officer James Riley gave a young boy who was walking alone a ride home and also bought his family groceries, according to a Facebook post by the Austin Police Department. (Photo Courtesy: Austin Police Department)" title="THUMB GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police officer gives young boy walking alone ride home, buys groceries for his family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-city-considers-ordinance-to-fine-parents-of-bullies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_childrenschoolfile_061019_1560212478276_7380321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="School children are shown sitting in front of computers during a lab class in a file photo. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)" title="getty_childrenschoolfile_061019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wisconsin city considers ordinance to fine parents of bullies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/caught-on-camera-crooks-rummaging-through-woman-s-car-on-3-separate-occasions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20MULTIPLE%20BREAK%20INS%20AT%20SAME%20HOUSE%206P_00.01.06.09_1560212947415.png_7380336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P MULTIPLE BREAK INS AT SAME HOUSE 6P_00.01.06.09_1560212947415.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Caught on camera: Crooks rummaging through woman's car on 3 separate <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 