- Atlanta Police are investigating an alleged case of fraud involving the sale of hair extensions.

Mychael Michelle of the Hair Rock Cafe on Marietta Street said a woman purchased hundreds of dollars’ worth of hair from her website and later picked up the hair from her salon. But days later, the transaction was reversed after a bank deemed the purchase unauthorized, Michelle added.

Michelle told investigators, since, the woman refused to pay for the hair and return her calls and texts. Now she is urging other salon owners to change or review their hair-selling practices. She believes there could be more victims out there of the same thing.

In her case, Michelle said the woman used her name to place the order but someone else's name, credit card information and address for the billing portion.