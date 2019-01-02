Police arrest suspect in Troup County home invasion

- The Troup County Sheriff's Office have caught one of two men they say forced their way into a home and shot the homeowner on New Year's Day.

The invasion turned shooting happened in th 1400 block of State Line Road.

Investigators tell FOX 5, Steven Shane Aultman and another suspect hit the 47-year-old male homeowner on the head and shot them in the chest. The thieves went on to take several items from a safe on the property and stole the homeowner's 2005 Jeep Wrangler.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, the Troup County Sheriff's office said that Aultman is in custody with the stolen jeep recovered. Officials have not identified the other suspect.

The GBI was called on to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should call the Troup County Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.