- Police have released the identity of the homeless man found murder in a park next to a high rise in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the plaza next to One Atlantic Center on West Peachtree Street just before 8 a.m. after a woman who picks up trash at the park discovered the man's body.

Police said when officers arrived they found 37-year-old Charles Butler with a stab wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are using surveillance cameras in the area to generate leads in the case.

