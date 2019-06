- Police have evacuated part of an Atlanta motel after reading a terrifying note that referenced poison gas.

Officials say officers were called to a Super 8 Motel on the 3700 block of Jonesboro Road in response to a suicide Saturday morning.

When they got to the motel, the manager told them that he had gone to investigate a guest who had failed to check out at the usual time.

When the manager opened the door, he discovered the man slumped and an unknown smell in the room.

He told police he called 911 after noticing a note near the door that mentioned "poison gas."

Officers have evacuated the nearby rooms for safety, and a Hazmat team is testing the environment.

The investigation is continuing.