- Dozens of children are now better prepared to protect themselves.

According to the Marietta Police Department, about 70 children attended radKIDS camp at the Cobb County Safety Village this week. The program was put on by the Marietta, Kennesaw and Cobb County Police Departments and teaches children from five years old and up important self-defense tactics.

"We want to give them the confidence that if they're approached by someone, a stranger or anything like that, give them the confidence and the ability to be able to escape that attack," explained Marietta Police Officer Jared Rakestraw.

Officer Rakestraw said child abductions by strangers are rare, but the case of a 9-year-old boy approached in a Walmart bathroom last weekend underscores the importance of this type of training.

"He was able to fight the male off and was able to run out into the store where his mother was located," said Rakestraw.

Officers arrested Michael Beltran, 51, and charged him with simple battery and kidnapping.

For more information on radKIDS camp, you can contact Marietta Police.

