<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412565941" data-article-version="1.0">Police host radKIDS camp in Cobb County</h1> By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 08:22PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 06:21PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:27PM EDT 13 2019 06:21PM COBB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Dozens of children are now better prepared to protect themselves.

According to the Marietta Police Department, about 70 children attended radKIDS camp at the Cobb County Safety Village this week. The program was put on by the Marietta, Kennesaw and Cobb County Police Departments and teaches children from five years old and up important self-defense tactics.

"We want to give them the confidence that if they're approached by someone, a stranger or anything like that, give them the confidence and the ability to be able to escape that attack," explained Marietta Police Officer Jared Rakestraw.

RELATED: Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom

Officer Rakestraw said child abductions by strangers are rare, but the case of a 9-year-old boy approached in a Walmart bathroom last weekend underscores the importance of this type of training.

"He was able to fight the male off and was able to run out into the store where his mother was located," said Rakestraw.

Officers arrested Michael Beltran, 51, and charged him with simple battery and kidnapping.

For more information on radKIDS camp, you can contact Marietta Police.

RELATED: Police host self-defense, safety classes for children b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Claire\x20Simms\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412565941" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COBB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Dozens of children are now better prepared to protect themselves.</p> <p>According to the Marietta Police Department, about 70 children attended radKIDS camp at the Cobb County Safety Village this week. The program was put on by the Marietta, Kennesaw and Cobb County Police Departments and teaches children from five years old and up important self-defense tactics. </p> <p>"We want to give them the confidence that if they're approached by someone, a stranger or anything like that, give them the confidence and the ability to be able to escape that attack," explained Marietta Police Officer Jared Rakestraw.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom"><strong>RELATED: Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</strong></a></p> <p>Officer Rakestraw said child abductions by strangers are rare, but the case of a 9-year-old boy approached in a Walmart bathroom last weekend underscores the importance of this type of training.</p> <p>"He was able to fight the male off and was able to run out into the store where his mother was located," said Rakestraw.</p> <p>Officers arrested Michael Beltran, 51, and charged him with simple More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/aerials%20lamar%20double%20murder%20suicide%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_17.52.43.15_1560463729684.png_7394913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/aerials%20lamar%20double%20murder%20suicide%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_17.52.43.15_1560463729684.png_7394913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/aerials%20lamar%20double%20murder%20suicide%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_17.52.43.15_1560463729684.png_7394913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/aerials%20lamar%20double%20murder%20suicide%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_17.52.43.15_1560463729684.png_7394913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/aerials%20lamar%20double%20murder%20suicide%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_17.52.43.15_1560463729684.png_7394913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 3 bodies found in 2 homes along rural road in Lamar County
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:33PM EDT

Deputies in Lamar County are trying to piece together what led to the death of three people in two separate houses along a rural road Thursday. Lamar County Sheriff Brad White gave a preliminary timeline of their investigation during a 7 p.m. press conference.

Sheriff White said at 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to 159 Fredonia Church Road after receiving a call from a family member. The sheriff said the family member had gone to the home 50-year-old Al Ogletree after his work called saying he didn't show up, something which was unusual. The family member tried to open the front door, but it was obstructed by Ogletree's body, the sheriff said.

When a sheriff's captain arrived, he was able to get inside and confirm Ogletree was deceased. White said there was trauma to his head and the scene was not adding up, so they asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations' crime scene technicians to help them document the scene. The sheriff said the family member had gone to the home 50-year-old Al Ogletree after his work called saying he didn’t show up, something which was unusual. The family member tried to open the front door, but it was obstructed by Ogletree’s body, the sheriff said.</p><p>When a sheriff’s captain arrived, he was able to get inside and confirm Ogletree was deceased. Special agents raid homes of 2 men accused of insurance fraud scheme
By Aungelique Proctor, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 06:38PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:31PM EDT

Georgia insurance agents said they busted a $120 million Ponzi scheme which preyed on California farm workers. Three people were arrested Thursday during the bust.

Agents surprised Wesley Bernard Owens, 47, of Suwanee, and Beau Eric Wilson, 34, of Gainesville, before they got up Thursday morning in a pre-dawn raid at their individual upscale homes.

Owens is the CEO of three Gwinnett County businesses including Bison Data Systems. A search warrant was issued in May of 2017 at all three businesses in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance. Three people were arrested Thursday during the bust.</p><p>Agents surprised Wesley Bernard Owens, 47, of Suwanee, and Beau Eric Wilson, 34, of Gainesville, before they got up Thursday morning in a pre-dawn raid at their individual upscale homes.</p><p>Owens is the CEO of three Gwinnett County businesses including Bison Data Systems. Sheriff: Spalding County detention officer shot in head by teenage daughter
By Portia Bruner, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 01:06PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:38PM EDT

A Spalding County detention officer was shot in the head in what appears to be a domestic dispute with her 16-year-old daughter, authorities said Thursday.

Amanda Moore, 34, was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. She is surrounded by loved ones and colleagues who continue to pray for her recovery.

"She is in pretty grave condition. We got updated a little while ago. She is alive, she has suffered a couple of strokes this morning and she is in very bad condition," Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix told FOX 5's Portia Bruner Thursday afternoon. She is surrounded by loved ones and colleagues who continue to pray for her recovery.</p><p>"She is in pretty grave condition. We got updated a little while ago. Featured Videos featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-host-radkids-camp-in-cobb-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P RAD KIDS CAMPS 5P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police host radKIDS camp in Cobb County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/falcons-qb-learning-a-new-game-and-a-new-language"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_20190613230806"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Falcons QB learning a new game and a new language</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/special-agents-raid-homes-of-2-men-accused-of-insurance-fraud-scheme"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20INSURANCE%20COMMISSION%20RAID%205P_00.00.15.21_1560465304012.png_7394946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P INSURANCE COMMISSION RAID 5P_00.00.15.21_1560465304012.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Special agents raid homes of 2 men accused of insurance fraud scheme</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-invests-in-new-tech-to-help-document-officer-involved-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20%20NEW%20BODY%20CAM%20TECH%205P_00.00.55.20_1560461175457.png_7394583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P NEW BODY CAM TECH 5P_00.00.55.20_1560461175457.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta police invests in new tech to help document officer-involved shootings</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-man-who-escaped-police-2-years-ago-found-in-texas-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia man who escaped police 2 years ago found in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-host-radkids-camp-in-cobb-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police host radKIDS camp in Cobb County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/falcons-qb-learning-a-new-game-and-a-new-language" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Falcons QB learning a new game and a new language</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/teheran-continues-his-2019-mission-as-braves-top-pirates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teheran continues his 2019 'mission' as Braves top Pirates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 