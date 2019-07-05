< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Gwinnett County jogger stabbed during robbery 05 2019 12:58PM By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 05 2019 11:07AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 12:58PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 01:07PM EDT Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police in Gwinnett County said they need the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a violent robbery which led to the stabbing of a jogger.</p> <p>It happened Tuesday around 7 a.m. at Graves Park located at 1540 Graves Road near Norcross. Gwinnett County Police said two men approached a jogger, blocked him, pulled out knives, and demanded his wallet and phone. Police said the victim was stabbed twice, once in the thigh and once in the calf, despite complying with the armed robbers’ demands.</p> <p>The victim told police he was able to chase the suspects to the Regal Vista Apartments in DeKalb County and spotted them getting into a black passenger car before leaving the complex.</p> <p>The victim was treated and released for the stab wound at an area hospital.</p> <p>Police said the robbers got away with the man’s phone and wallet, which had his driver’s license, debit card, and $700 in cash.</p> <p>Residents said there has been a stepped-up police presence since the robbery.</p> <p>Anyone with information in the case should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 