- Police are investigating after a bar fight ended with a man shot in the stomach early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

Officials told FOX 5 two men started fighting inside the Blue Bar in Buckhead when things turned violent.

During the fight, one of the men hit the other in the head with a glass bottle.

At some point, police say the men appeared to part ways, but then they say one of the men appeared with a gun and shot the other in the stomach.

Paramedics took the unnamed victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. There's no word on his condition.

The gunman, who police have not identified, is still on the run.