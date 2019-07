- U.S. Marshalls have arrested a man in Wisconsin who is suspected of murdering a 15-year-old in Gwinnett County.

Savion Dillard, 20, has been on the run since the shooting just after midnight on July 1 at a gas station on the 4500 block of Thompson Mill Road, police said. On Tuesday, investigators arrested him in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to police, surveillance footage shows the teenaged victim, identified as Buford resident Branden Gerena, and another 15-year-old hanging out in front of the store.

"Then they went off view and behind the store," Gwinnett County Police Detective Chris Smith said. "That's when the surviving teen told police a black male in his 20s approached them, then shot the other teen."

Police believe that Dillard was the one that pulled the trigger.

Another man, 21-year-old Denzel Wilburn, is accused of driving the getaway car. He was arrested on July 4 and charged with armed robbery and possession of marijuana.

Dillard will be extradited back to Georgia in the near future, officials said.