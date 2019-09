- Police have arrested a man after they ssay he barricade himself inside a Gwinnett County business Wednesday morning.

Gwinnett County police say they were called to the insection of Stone Mountain Highway and Easy Street after a report of an argument between a man and a woman.

The caller told police that the man in the argument was armed and fired a shot during the argument.

When police go to the scene, the man, identified as 45-year-old Richard Travis Lott, barricaded himself inside a garage and refused to come out. Police discovered that the woman in the argument, identified as 40-year-old Amanda Middlebrooks was also in the garage.

Officials activated a SWAT team at around 8:32. Less than an hour later, Lott surrendered without incident and was arrested.

Police say that both Lott and Middlebrooks had outstanding warrants and placed them both under arrest.