Police: gunfire at popular Midtown shopping center

- Police said an off-duty police officer working security at the Midtown Promenade shopping plaza off Monroe Avenue fired a weapon at a burglary suspect Thursday evening.

An officer on the scene told FOX 5 News preliminary reports suggest the suspect or suspects were attempting to burglarize vehicles in the parking lot. Witnesses said multiple rounds were fired.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. as patrons were inside the movie theater and several nearby businesses. Witnesses said they did hear the gunshots.

A large portion of the parking lot was sealed by police tape as investigators processed the crime scene. FOX 5 News was told that the suspect or suspects fled the scene. No one was injured.