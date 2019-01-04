Police: Gun in shooting that killed 2 teens was stolen

Posted: Jan 04 2019 11:35AM EST

Updated: Jan 04 2019 04:22PM EST

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Gwinnett County Police have released new details in a shooting that claimed the life of two teens. 

According to police, Devin Hodges, 15, took his own life after he accidentally shot and killed his friend, 17-year-old Chad Carless. 

The shooting happened at a home on Riverlanding Circle on New Year's Eve. 

Police said they now know where the gun came from. Investigators said the gun was stolen the day before during a car break-in outside a home on Coleville Oak Lane. 

