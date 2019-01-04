Police: Gun in shooting that killed 2 teens was stolen

- Gwinnett County Police have released new details in a shooting that claimed the life of two teens.

According to police, Devin Hodges, 15, took his own life after he accidentally shot and killed his friend, 17-year-old Chad Carless.

The shooting happened at a home on Riverlanding Circle on New Year's Eve.

Police said they now know where the gun came from. Investigators said the gun was stolen the day before during a car break-in outside a home on Coleville Oak Lane.

