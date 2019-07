- The search is on for a crew of young criminals who police say broke into an elementary school in Floyd County.

Police released a photo taken by a surveillance camera from North Heights Elementary in Rome, Georgia.

The photo shows four suspects in one of the school's hallways. Three of them are wearing hats and have bandanas. A fourth suspect appears to be in a sweater with a diamond pattern with nothing covering their face.

Officials told FOX 5 the group stole property from the group on the night of June 26.

If you recognize anyone in the picture, please call Rome police.