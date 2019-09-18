< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Grandfather turns in car break-in suspect

By FOX 5 News

Posted Sep 18 2019 09:48PM EDT

Video Posted Sep 18 2019 10:28PM EDT

Updated Sep 18 2019 10:32PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429400675_429407672_170182";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429407672","video":"606575","title":"Grandfather%20turns%20in%20suspect","caption":"Flowery%20Branch%20car%20break-in%20suspect%20turned%20in%20by%20his%20own%20grandfather","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FGrandfather_turns_in_suspect_0_7665268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FGrandfather_turns_in_suspect_606575_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663468128%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPfrgi5ZuGGOZNOSFxMcnOqve2gc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-grandfather-turns-in-car-break-in-suspect"}},"createDate":"Sep 18 2019 10:28PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429400675_429407672_170182",video:"606575",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Grandfather_turns_in_suspect_0_7665268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Flowery%2520Branch%2520car%2520break-in%2520suspect%2520turned%2520in%2520by%2520his%2520own%2520grandfather",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/18/Grandfather_turns_in_suspect_606575_1800.mp4?Expires=1663468128&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Pfrgi5ZuGGOZNOSFxMcnOqve2gc",eventLabel:"Grandfather%20turns%20in%20suspect-429407672",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-grandfather-turns-in-car-break-in-suspect"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sex_offender_arrested_0_7665346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sex_offender_arrested_0_7665346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sex_offender_arrested_0_7665346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sex_offender_arrested_0_7665346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sex_offender_arrested_0_7665346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sex offender on probation arrested again" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Registered sexual offender arrested again</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Laura Neal </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A registered sex offender is behind bars once again for a felony violation of his probation. Earlier this year, Michael Ren Wysolovski pleaded guilty to charges of cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody. His teenaged victim claimed she was sometimes locked in a cage and denied food and contact with the outside world as he sexually assaulted her.</p><p>Wysolovski sits in the Gwinnett County Jail as of Tuesday night without bond for this felony violation. The district attorney's office said there was a warrant out for possession of porn. Which is a violation of his probation. FOX 5 News hasn't heard for sure what they found with that warrant, but whatever it was it put him behind bars once again.</p><p>FOX 5 News spoke to a woman who said she once had a relationship with Wysolovski. When she heard he was arrested again on Tuesday, she couldn't contain her excitement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hit-and-run-victim-meets-person-who-saved-his-life" title="Hit-and-run victim meets person who saved his life" data-articleId="429420015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hit-and-run victim meets person who saved his life" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hit-and-run victim meets person who saved his life</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He could have died if his rescuer had not found him early Sunday morning on the side of Highway 316 in Barrow County.</p><p>Wednesday night, that hit-and-run victim got the chance to meet and thank the man credited with saving his life at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.</p><p>For Joseph Rivas and Micah Callahan it was another face-to-face meeting. They first crossed paths early Sunday morning. Rivas had pulled off Highway 316 after striking debris on this stretch in Barrow County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gwinnett-judge-dragoncon-co-founder-indicted-in-computer-hacking-case" title="Gwinnett judge, Dragon Con co-founder indicted in computer hacking case" data-articleId="429354547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hacking_investigation_0_7665364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hacking_investigation_0_7665364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hacking_investigation_0_7665364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hacking_investigation_0_7665364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hacking_investigation_0_7665364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Judge, 3 others arrested in computer hacking investigation in Gwinnett County" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gwinnett judge, Dragon Con co-founder indicted in computer hacking case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge, a private investigator, a former deputy, and the co-founder of Dragon Con all in trouble with the law. All four are facing Felony charges after an investigation into computer hacking.</p><p>Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail Wednesday afternoon. Judge Schrader along with private investigator TJ Ward, his employee Frank Karic who is a former Forsyth County deputy, and Ed Kramer, the co-founder of Dragon Con and is known to be a computer whiz, are all charged with Computer Trespass.</p><p>"In simple terms, it's someone going on a computer network without authority to make changes or get data that you're not supposed to get," said attorney BJ Bernstein who is representing Judge Schrader.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/news/cartersville-resident-wins-season-10-of-masterchef-on-fox"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MASTERCHEF%20VIEWING%20PARTY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png_7665380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V MASTERCHEF VIEWING PARTY 10P _00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cartersville resident wins Season 10 of MasterChef on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hit-and-run-victim-meets-person-who-saved-his-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Special_reunion_0_20190919033555"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hit-and-run victim meets person who saved his life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/registered-sexual-offender-arrested-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/P%20SEX%20PREDATOR%20ARRESTED%20AGAIN%2010P%20_00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png_7665355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P SEX PREDATOR ARRESTED AGAIN 10P _00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registered sexual offender arrested again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-grandfather-turns-in-car-break-in-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/V%20FLOWERY%20BRANCH%20ENTERING%20AUTOS%206P_00.00.07.13_1568857848522.png_7665072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V FLOWERY BRANCH ENTERING AUTOS 6P_00.00.07.13_1568857848522.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Grandfather turns in car break-in suspect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MASTERCHEF%20VIEWING%20PARTY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png_7665380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MASTERCHEF%20VIEWING%20PARTY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png_7665380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MASTERCHEF%20VIEWING%20PARTY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png_7665380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MASTERCHEF%20VIEWING%20PARTY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1568865863509.png_7665380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cartersville resident wins Season 10 of MasterChef on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hit-and-run-victim-meets-person-who-saved-his-life" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Special_reunion_0_7665338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hit-and-run victim meets person who saved his life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/registered-sexual-offender-arrested-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/P%20SEX%20PREDATOR%20ARRESTED%20AGAIN%2010P%20_00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png_7665355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/P%20SEX%20PREDATOR%20ARRESTED%20AGAIN%2010P%20_00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png_7665355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/P%20SEX%20PREDATOR%20ARRESTED%20AGAIN%2010P%20_00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png_7665355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/P%20SEX%20PREDATOR%20ARRESTED%20AGAIN%2010P%20_00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png_7665355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/P%20SEX%20PREDATOR%20ARRESTED%20AGAIN%2010P%20_00.00.50.07_1568864613020.png_7665355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Registered sexual offender arrested again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/harper-eflin-power-phillies-to-4-1-win-over-braves" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harper, Eflin power Phillies to 4-1 win over Braves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/martinez-scores-twice-atlanta-shuts-out-cincinnati-2-0" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Martinez scores twice, Atlanta shuts out Cincinnati 2-0</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 