- Police have arrested a school bus driver for driving under the influence while she behind the wheel of the bus.

According to police, a BOLO was issued for Emerson School Bus 201 after reports of it driving all over the roadway and almost hitting multiple cars on March 11.

An officer stopped the bus on Georgia State Route 1000.

The officer gave bus driver Sharon Fisher a field sobriety test and soon after arrested her for driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving, officials said.

Officials say she was the only one on the school bus at the time.

Fisher was booked into the Bartow County Adult Detention Center. She is now on leave pending an investigation.