- What started as an argument at a metro gas station ends with a man in the hospital.

Atlanta Police say just after midnight Wednesday morning, two vehicles pulled into the Exxon on Jonesboro Road outside the Perimeter in southeast Atlanta. Investigators say surveillance video shows after some type of exchange between the people in the vehicles, someone from one of the groups pulled a gun and starting firing. Several shots rang out and one of those rounds struck a man in the stomach.

His friends loaded the victim into a vehicle and drove to nearby Chevron located just across the street from the Crown Road main Post Office. That's where they called 911 for help. Paramedics rushed the man, who is in his mid-twenties, to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect's car did not get far. Police say it was ditched right across the street from the gas station where the shooting took place. The gunmen ran away and investigators do not have a good description of the suspects.

