- Atlanta Police said a bystander was pinned by a car after the driver tried to flee from police.

The crash happened in the parking lot of the American Deli located in the 1600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police said they were trying to pull over a black car along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Chappell Road. Police said the car was reported stolen out of Clayton County and the suspect were considered “armed and dangerous.”

"Officers were actually told to back down because we had our air unit in the air assisting," says TaSheena Brown, Special Police Officer with Atlanta Police.

Instead of stopping, the car sped off, hit a truck head-on, spun out of control, and hit a parked car in the parking lot of the American Deli. Police said a customer walking out of that business was pinned in by one of the vehicles in the crash.

"The guy was up there hollering and everything," an unidentified man told FOX 5 News. "When they did back the truck up to get it off the guy the wall fell on the guy."

He reportedly suffered significant injuries to the lower body, but his condition was not immediately known.

Police said they took three people in custody. Their identities have not been released and charged were not immediately known.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to assist in the investigation of the crash.