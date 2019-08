- A stolen license plate leads to a drug arrest in Oakwood. The driver also faces ten other criminal charges.

Police arrested Tyler Tatum after a brief pursuit Tuesday. During that chase, officers said Tatum started tossing bags of meth out the window.

He eventually pulled over and surrendered.

Officers said they recovered 36 grams of meth. That's about nine teaspoons.

Police said the car was unregistered, the license plate was from a different vehicle and Tatum was driving without a license.

In addition, he's facing drug trafficking and other related charges.