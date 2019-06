- Police have taken a lost 2-year-old boy into custody after they say he was found alone at a Clarkston apartment complex.

According to officials, officers were called to the Portofino Apartments on the 1200 block of Brockett Road after reports of a young boy wandering around alone.

When they got to the apartments, they found the 2-year-old boy safe.

Officers then went door to door to see if anybody knew the boy's identity.

They have now taken the child into DFCS custody.

Officials have not said whether they've identified the child or know who the child's parents are.