- Sandy Springs Police are investigating a parental abduction case involving a 10-year-old boy. Investigators say Dederick Floyd, age 33, entered Woodland Elementary School Thursday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. and took his son, Xavier, without authorization. Mr. Floyd and Xavier left the school in an unknown vehicle.

Police say Floyd is not the custodial parent and may be attempting to leave the state with the child.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dederick Floyd or Xavier Floyd should contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at: 770-551-2570 or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)