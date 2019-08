- DeKalb County police have given the all clear after workers investigated a suspicious package at an office building in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police say they evacuated 31 people from the Social Security Administration on the 3500 block of Covington Highway Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the evacuation was caused by reports of "suspicious package."

According to DeKalb County officials, at around 8 a.m. two employees saw a package that had a "white substance" on it. The two employees then touched the package and then immediately evacuated.

The employees are not showing any adverse symptoms, but they called 911 to investigate.

After a hazmat crew investigated the package, they found that there was no threat to employees or the community.