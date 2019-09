- An entering auto suspect has been arrested after allegedly escaping from officers and leading them on a chase in Marietta.

Officials say just after midnight on the morning of Sept. 9, multiple residents in the neighborhood off Heyward Circle called 911 reported suspicious activity.

One officer who was canvassing the area recognized a suspect from the callers' description and attempted to detain the man.

Before back-up could come, however, police say the suspect struggled with the officer and fled, dropping his backpack.

Inside the backpack were loose change, multiple cell phones, personal items, and a set of keys, police reported. Officers were then able to link some items to residents who had reported their cars were entered.

Over 12 hours later, an Evening Watch officer located the suspect, identified as Terrance Lamar Foster, and detained him for questioning.

Officials charged Foster with felony obstruction and entering auto. They are now investigating whether he entered additional vehicles.