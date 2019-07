- New information has emerged in an active shooter scare at an Alpharetta business on Tuesday.

Officials said they were called to the Fiserv building on 2900 Westside Parkway in reference to a possible armed person Tuesday morning. No shots were fired, but police evacuated the building as a precaution.

Police searched all the floors and surrounding areas and said there was no sign of a possible gunman in the building.

FOX 5 News has since learned an employee did have a gun inside that building. According to the police report, the employee handed the weapon to another employee after the alarm went out.

Both employees were details by police, but no charges were filed.

Police said the active-shooter threat turned out to be a false alarm.

An all-clear was given to employees around 11 a.m. that morning.

