Police: E-scooter rider injured in crash Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS By FOX 5 News 

Posted Aug 08 2019 07:27PM EDT

Updated Aug 08 2019 08:41PM EDT

ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Just hours after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms placed additional restrictions on e-scooters in the city, police officers reported another accident involving a rider.</p> <p>It happened at Peachtree Road near Collier Road. Atlanta Police said officers arrived to find the rider complaining of back pain after getting into an accident with a vehicle. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clayton County sexual assault victims speaks out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aungelique Proctor</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A sexual assault victim said she believes her rapist was watching her prior to the attack. The man broke in the woman's bedroom window at Park at Tara Lake Apartments July 28 around midnight. The 28-year-old victim said she woke up to a man smothering her mouth.</p><p>"He was trying to cover my mouth to make sure I didn't scream or anything because of the startleness. And he said he would pistol whip me if I scream," the victim revealed.</p><p>FOX 5 News is not disclosing the victim's name, but the woman said her attacker became more and more violent.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-search-for-shooter-in-clayton-county-robbery" title="Police search for shooter in Clayton County robbery" data-articleId="422926458" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/V%20FLINT%20RIVER%20RD%20POLICE%20ACTIVITY%206P%20_00.01.10.06_1565306142107.png_7582439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/V%20FLINT%20RIVER%20RD%20POLICE%20ACTIVITY%206P%20_00.01.10.06_1565306142107.png_7582439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/V%20FLINT%20RIVER%20RD%20POLICE%20ACTIVITY%206P%20_00.01.10.06_1565306142107.png_7582439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/V%20FLINT%20RIVER%20RD%20POLICE%20ACTIVITY%206P%20_00.01.10.06_1565306142107.png_7582439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/V%20FLINT%20RIVER%20RD%20POLICE%20ACTIVITY%206P%20_00.01.10.06_1565306142107.png_7582439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for shooter in Clayton County robbery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are trying to determine who shot a man during a robbery in Clayton County Thursday afternoon.</p><p>It happened in the 8700 block of Thomas Road in Jonesboro. Clayton County Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital.</p><p>Investigators said they were trying to find any leads on a possible suspect.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deputies-inmate-walked-off-work-detail-in-cordele" title="Deputies: Manhunt for inmate who walked off work detail in Cordele" data-articleId="422891890" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/mossy_1565293592021_7581852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/mossy_1565293592021_7581852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/mossy_1565293592021_7581852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/mossy_1565293592021_7581852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/mossy_1565293592021_7581852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Manhunt for inmate who walked off work detail in Cordele</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 03:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Multiple law enforcement agencies in central Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked off a work detail Thursday.</p><p>James Doyle Moss, 39, walked off a supervised off-site work detail at the Cordele State Farmers Market at 1901 U.S. Highway 41 N about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>The Georgia Department of Corrections described Moss as 5-foot-6 and about 195 pounds, with blue eyes and red/auburn hair. 