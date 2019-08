- Just hours after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms placed additional restrictions on e-scooters in the city, police officers reported another accident involving a rider.

It happened at Peachtree Road near Collier Road. Atlanta Police said officers arrived to find the rider complaining of back pain after getting into an accident with a vehicle. That rider was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said the rider was at fault and will be cited.

The name of the rider has not been released.

