- Johns Creek Alpharetta Drug Task Force Detectives found several drugs in a septic tank while they were searching a home in Forsyth County.

When detectives were entering the house they hear the toilet being flushed, at the bathroom door they found Kevin Oliver, who already had a warrant out for the sale of Methamphetamine.

The local septic tank company was called to open the septic tank. Authorities said a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine was found inside a sealed plastic bag.

Authorities arrested Kevin Oliver, 38, and Melissa Sizemore, 39. Oliver faces charges for the sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.

Sizemore was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects.