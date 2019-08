- Alpharetta police say they arrested two "dangerous drivers" who allegedly were both caught going over 100 mph in one night.

Police say on Saturday night around 7 p.m. the traffic unit clocked a driver on Georgia 400 going north at 112 mph.

A few hours arresting that driver, officers stopped a man on a motorcycle on Georgia 400 who they say was going 163 mph.

"Those speeds are unacceptable and we will not tolerate dangerous drivers putting our community in danger," Alpharetta police said on Facebook.

Police towed both drivers' vehicles. The two suspects were put in jail, and police say they will face heavy fines if found guilty.