- A man was arrested after a dangerous chase along Highway 138 in Fulton County.

Fairburn police said it started when an officer spotted a pickup driving down the highway with just three tires.

Police said the officer tried to pull the truck over shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The driver didn't stop, swerved all over the road, and eventually crashed into a tractor-trailer on an interstate ramp off Highway 138 in Union City.

The driver of the pickup was hurt, but we have no other reports of injuries.