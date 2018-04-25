Police: Driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-85

- A driver has been killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on northbound Interstate 85

Officials say the tractor-trailer had been broken down and stopped in the far right lane of I-85 south of the exit to Fairburn. Warning signals were in place.

According to Fairburn Police, the driver did not notice the signals or that the truck was stopped and crashed into its back at a high speed.

The driver, who has not been identified, was killed at the scene.

Police are working to notify the driver's next of kin.