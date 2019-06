- Atlanta Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead and a woman fighting for her life Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they were called to the scene just after 2:15 a.m to a home on Aniwaka Avenue Southwest and discovered a man and woman shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to Grady Health System in critical condition.

Police told FOX 5 they are investigating the incident as a possible domestic situation.

Detectives said there were other people in the home when the shooting happened, but they are not looking for any other suspects at this point.