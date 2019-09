- A murder suspect and two victims police say he stabbed are recovering in the hospital after a crime spree which came to an end Tuesday afternoon.

It was around 3 p.m. when Toccoa Police responded to Spring Street West near an abandoned factory. GBI Special Agent in Charge Jesse Maddox told FOX 5 News officers arrived when someone called 911 after recognizing murder suspect Kenton Deshaun Hall.

"When officers arrived on scene Hall was armed with the knife. During the encounter one is the officers that arrived fired twice at Hall striking him once," said Maddox.

Maddox said Hall was wanted for stabbing a man and a woman at this apartment then kidnapping his wife 49-year-old Patricia Hall from the home Monday night.

One of the victims, 66-year-old Nancy Johnson was found inside the apartment, the other 64-year-old Robert Maxwell was found bleeding at his neighbor, Sylvia Murphy's, home.

Investigators said the two tried to protect Patrica Hall from her husband after the Halls had an argument earlier Monday, and he tracked her down.

"Robert and Nancy are the sweetest people in the world, there ain't nothing they wouldn't do to help anybody," said Murphy.

Murphy said it wasn't the first time Hall had been to that location.

"He attacked her out here one day in the car and we called the law and then he just kept coming back and attack her and stuff," said Murphy.

Officers found Patricia Hall's body around 1:30 p.m Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off East Franklin Street, about half a mile from where she was kidnapped and about two miles from where the officer involved shooting occurred.

Kenton Hall managed to elude law enforcement, search dogs and a heat seeking helicopter about 18 hours.

"Where Miss Hall was located was very dense and very thick I do not believe that the FLAIR unit from the helicopter would have picked it up," said Toccoa Police Chief Jimmy Mize.

Now many families have been devastated by the alleged actions of a murder suspect who was stopped by a police officer.

"Yes prayers, a lot of them, a lot of them," said Murphy.

The GBI said the officer involved was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave which is standard procedure.

Kenton Hall and the two people Investigators say he stabbed are recovering in the hospital.

The body of Patricia Hall was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.