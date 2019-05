- Coweta County deputies are searching for at least two men accused in a chaotic crime spree.

Investigators say the pair broke into at least four cars and stole a pick-up truck from the Springfield neighborhood off Sullivan Road on Friday morning.

A homeowner discovered one of the crooks breaking into his truck and his daughter's car.

He confronted the thief, who then opened fire.

"I see somebody and I yell, and he slips and falls. So I'm starting to walk back into the house when I heard gunshots," Warren Gerard said.

The gunman took off with an accomplice in the stolen truck. Deputies later found the truck abandoned.

Investigators think a third person could be involved and the group could be behind similar crimes in two other counties.