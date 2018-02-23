Police continue search for Atlanta teen last seen 4 months ago

- Atlanta Police are looking for a missing teenager who they said has not been seen since October.

Artreveon Brown, 14, was last seen by his mother on October 9, 2017. She reported him missing to police when he did not return home.

He was last seen at a home on Eisenhower Circle in southeast Atlanta.

Officials said he was with friends.

During a news conference with police Friday afternoon, his mother pleaded for the safe return of her son.

Brown is described by police as being 5'2" tall and weighing about 110 pounds. Police said he goes by the nickname "Tre."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

RELATED: Teen missing for nearly four weeks, authorities continue search