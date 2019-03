- Atlanta Police got a call about a serious traffic accident. It was a high-impact crash on the northwest side.

A female motorist sustained serious injuries and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

What police were told a short time later from doctors is that the driver Selinea Middleton also had a bullet in her temple. She did not survive.

Before the crash, police say a male passenger fired a pistol, intentionally striking Middleton. And the revelation was even more dramatic and serious because there was a child, a 5-year-old named DeAngelo, who witnessed what took place. The boy was in the backseat and his face was struck by one of the airbags.

DeAngelo's mother has been with her boy since the Monday afternoon crash. She says he sustained facial cuts and bruises but soon will be fine physically. She is worried about how he may come through this emotionally.

The mother said when she first saw him she fought back tears, seeing that he appeared calm and she did not want to worry the boy.

The suspected shooter, a man named Virgil Fletcher, suffered a broken leg in the crash. Police say he will be formally charged and taken to jail once doctors release him from Grady Memorial Hospital.