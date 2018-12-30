Police: Cell phone robber found hiding in bushes

DECATUR, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Decatur Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a Sprint store.

The incident happened Friday morning on West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Police say 22-year-old Garrett Clay entered the store carrying a duffel bag and a handgun.

Clay demanded the iPhone Xs from the safe and fled.

No employees were harmed.

Police say a witness helped them locate Clay hiding in some nearby bushes.

He's now being charged with armed robbery.

