Police: Cell phone robber found hiding in bushes
DECATUR, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Decatur Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a Sprint store.
The incident happened Friday morning on West Ponce de Leon Avenue.
Police say 22-year-old Garrett Clay entered the store carrying a duffel bag and a handgun.
Clay demanded the iPhone Xs from the safe and fled.
No employees were harmed.
Police say a witness helped them locate Clay hiding in some nearby bushes.
He's now being charged with armed robbery.