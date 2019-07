- A man accused of breaking into vehicles in Cobb County was impaled by a fence while running from authorities, according to police.

Uerni Morena is facing a number of charges after an arrest warrant said he was caught breaking into a vehicle early in the morning on July 24.

The warrant stated a victim caught Morena breaking into a vehicle and the suspect took off after being confronted by the owner of the car.

Police tracked the suspect not far from where the vehicle break-in had taken place, and a short pursuit followed. That's when Morena tried to jump a fence and slipped while climbing it. Police said his right leg and left arm became impaled by the fence.

The suspect was taken to Kennestone Hospital to be treated for his injuries, then the Cobb County jail.