- Gwinnett County police need the public's help identifying a suspect in a recent vehicle break-in and credit card fraud case.

On February 27, a victim reported their vehicle being broken into while it was parked at the YMCA on Sugarloaf Parkway. The victim told police when she found her damaged vehicle, she realized her purse had been stolen. The woman contacted her credit card company and found out her card had been fraudulently used at a nearby Walmart.

According to police, the suspect bought gift cards and a sports drink, totaling over $1,000.

Police released a surveillance image on Tuesday of the man they are searching for. He's described as a black male who's about 5'8" and weighs 160-180 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.